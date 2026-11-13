NewsPayments

United Airlines moves to restrict AI agents' access to its platforms

SA

Sinziana Albu

13 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
AIagentic commerceagentic AIagentic paymentsdata security
Countries:
United States of America

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