Cross-border payments provider dLocal has enabled Kueski Pay, a Mexico-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, for customers of French sporting goods retailer Decathlon in Mexico. The payment option went live ahead of El Buen Fin, Mexico's annual sales event, giving Decathlon shoppers in the country the option to spread the cost of their purchases at checkout.

BNPL through a single dLocal integration

Kueski Pay is available to merchants through dLocal BNPL Fuse, dLocal's BNPL aggregation service for emerging markets. BNPL Fuse connects merchants to several BNPL providers through a single API, with dLocal managing licensing, compliance, and settlement locally. This allows international merchants such as Decathlon to add local payment methods without separate integrations.

Kueski Pay lets Mexican consumers buy online and pay in instalments without needing a credit card, which makes it relevant in a market where many consumers have limited access to traditional card credit. Kueski also offers personal loans and has expanded its BNPL service to in-store and QR-based payments. Kueski Pay is also available as a payment option on Amazon in Mexico.

Mexico's growing BNPL market

According to dLocal, Mexico is becoming a major BNPL market in Latin America, with BNPL volumes in digital commerce expected to reach USD 4 billion in 2026. dLocal said the peak shopping season in Mexico brings more shoppers and larger baskets, increasing demand for flexible payment options at checkout. Mexican consumers often use instalment plans for larger purchases, including interest-free monthly instalments offered by card issuers and merchants.

Previous dLocal research has pointed to the effect of adding local payment methods. In a dLocal report on local payment methods, a merchant that added Kueski in Mexico saw average order value rise by 6.1% compared with debit card purchases. dLocal said the Decathlon integration adds another local payment connection for merchants selling in Mexico.