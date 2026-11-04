Nasdaq-listed software and services company Amdocs has acquired EIS, a US-based insurance technology provider, for approximately USD 340 million in cash. Additional consideration may be paid later, depending on whether certain performance targets are met. The deal marks Amdocs' entry into the insurance industry, which the company describes as a long-term growth and diversification opportunity alongside its telecommunications business. According to Amdocs, the acquisition significantly expands its addressable market.

A cloud-based platform for insurers

Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS provides a cloud-based, multi-line platform covering policy administration, billing, claims, and customer engagement. It serves insurance carriers worldwide, including Aflac, CSAA, Allstate, Desjardins, and BNP Paribas Cardif, and has expertise in both life and annuities and property and casualty insurance. Amdocs describes EIS' core platform as AI-native, giving it a base for adding agentic capabilities for insurers.

Amdocs plans to combine EIS' platform with aOS, its agentic operating system developed for telecommunications, which it will extend into insurance to help insurers bring AI and agentic capabilities into their core operations. The company says insurers share many characteristics with its telecommunications clients, including highly regulated environments, complex mission-critical platforms, and data-intensive workflows. Amdocs will also contribute its scale, engineering, services, and transformation capabilities.

Expanding beyond telecommunications

Shimie Hortig, President and CEO of Amdocs, said expanding into a new vertical is a key part of the company's growth strategy. He added that Amdocs aims to help insurers bring AI into their core systems with the governance and accountability that a regulated industry requires, and that EIS gives the company a foundation to build an insurance business over time.

Alec Miloslavsky, Founder of EIS, said the company has focused on helping insurers adapt and innovate at the speed of their business, and that it shares Amdocs' aim of bringing industry-specific AI into core operations. He added that combining aOS with EIS' platform and insurance expertise can bring new agentic capabilities to insurers. Amdocs will add EIS' customer base and insurance expertise to its existing engineering, services, and transformation capabilities.