TPG has agreed to acquire BILL Holdings in partnership with Corpay, in an all-cash transaction valuing the fintech at about USD 6 billion.

Under the agreement, BILL shareholders will receive USD 63.25 per share in cash. The price is a 31% premium to the company's 60-day volume-weighted average share price up to 16 November 2026, the last full trading day before reports of the takeover talks emerged. Before those reports, BILL's market valuation stood at just under USD 5 billion. According to Reuters, the company's shares fell by around 3.7% in after-hours trading following the announcement. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Corpay's stake and option for full ownership

As part of the deal, Corpay will invest USD 1.1 billion for approximately one-third of BILL and will hold an option to acquire the remaining shares. Peter Walker, CFO of Corpay, said the company expects the transaction to add to its cash earnings per share in 2027 and that the option to buy the rest of BILL can be exercised in 2030. Walker added that a take-private structure gives BILL more flexibility to transform its business and accelerate profit growth.

The arrangement allows Corpay to secure a substantial position in BILL immediately while deferring a decision on full ownership by several years, with TPG leading the acquisition in the interim.

Activist pressure and competition shaped the sale

BILL provides cloud-based software that allows small and midsize businesses to automate financial operations, including accounts payable and accounts receivable. The sale follows more than a year of shareholder pressure. In September 2025, activist investor Starboard Value disclosed an 8.5% holding and nominated four candidates to the board, raising the prospect of a proxy contest. Reuters reported at around the same time that Elliott Investment Management had also built a sizeable stake and was pushing for a sale.

Roughly a year before the deal was announced, in late 2025, Reuters reported, citing sources, that BILL was exploring a sale as it faced competition from newer rivals offering lower-cost alternatives. Starboard Value, now BILL's largest shareholder, has agreed to vote its shares in favour of the agreement.

Cost restructuring also played a role. Analysts noted that BILL's improved margins, following a plan earlier in 2026 to reduce its workforce by about 30%, made the company more attractive as an acquisition target. Taken together, activist involvement, pricing pressure from newer competitors, and a leaner cost base set the conditions for the company's move into private ownership.