Yoti, a global age assurance provider, has integrated ConnectID into its age assurance platform. The integration gives users in Australia another way to prove their age online. It comes as new age assurance requirements take effect under Australia’s Age-Restricted Material Codes, including obligations for R18+ online games and for app stores offering R18+ apps. For businesses operating in the country, the integration provides an additional option for meeting these requirements while limiting the personal data collected from users.

Bank-verified checks return only an age confirmation

Users who select ConnectID are redirected to their banking app, which already holds their verified identity details. The bank then confirms whether the user meets the relevant age threshold, such as over 16 or over 18. It returns only that confirmation to the platform requesting the check. No identity documents are uploaded or shared with platforms. Platforms also do not receive the user’s name, date of birth, biometric data, or any other personal information.

The approach is based on data minimisation, a principle Yoti applies across its age assurance solutions to reduce the amount of personal information users need to share. ConnectID is already available as an age assurance option on several other online platforms. The integration extends its availability to businesses that use Yoti’s platform.

Regulatory requirements widen the scope of age checks

The timing of the integration is linked to Australia’s Age-Restricted Material Codes. As the new requirements take effect, a wider range of online services, including gaming platforms and app marketplaces, must verify users’ ages before granting access to age-restricted content. Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti, notes that age checks are becoming more common online, and that businesses need methods that are effective, secure, and protect user privacy. The company is offering a range of verification methods so that businesses can strengthen their age checks, respond to changing regulations, and let customers choose how they prove their age.

ConnectID’s design follows the same principle of sharing only the minimum information required. A platform that only needs to know whether a user is over 16 or over 18 receives that confirmation and nothing else. ConnectID sees the integration as a way to build privacy into age assurance from the start as these checks become part of more online experiences, and to extend that option across more platforms and services in Australia. Under this model, banks act as the source of verified identity data, while platforms receive only the age confirmation they need. Platforms can therefore meet age assurance obligations without collecting or storing identity documents, and users can complete checks through an app they already use. For Yoti, ConnectID adds a bank-based method to its existing range of age assurance options in the Australian market.