Mastercard has launched a Quantum Advisory Practice and published a white paper to help financial institutions prepare for quantum-related risks.

The new practice forms part of Mastercard’s Advisors and Transformation consulting services, which combine advisory, innovation, and deployment capabilities within a single operating model. Alongside the launch, the company has released a white paper titled ‘Quantum computing and financial services’, which sets out near-term actions and longer-term planning for the transition to a post-quantum era.

Why quantum readiness is on the agenda now

Quantum computing has not yet reached mainstream adoption. Mastercard’s position, however, is that cybersecurity specialists and financial services firms should already plan as though the technology is available. The company points to potential applications that include fraud detection, the optimisation of financial operations and loyalty programmes, and new forms of product development.

The security dimension is more immediate. Sufficiently powerful quantum systems could be used to access encrypted data and undermine the cryptographic foundations that protect financial systems. Mastercard notes that malicious actors may already be collecting encrypted data to decrypt it once the technology matures, an approach known as ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ (HNDL). For the payments industry, this means data secured today may be exposed in the future, which makes the timing of mitigation a present concern rather than a distant one.

Scope of the advisory practice

The practice is designed to help financial services organisations assess their exposure to quantum-related risks and plan their path to post-quantum readiness. Its services cover post-quantum cryptography (PQC) planning and migration strategies, enterprise-wide cryptographic inventories and remediation roadmaps, education for executives and boards, and the identification of business opportunities linked to quantum technologies.

Mastercard is also working with external partners on quantum readiness. QIZ Security will be part of the new advisory offering, while Oxford Quantum Circuits is collaborating with Mastercard on research and development, including a pilot focused on financial fraud protection.

According to Marc Carolus, EVP of Advisors & Transformation at Mastercard, quantum should be treated as a current risk management and resilience priority, noting that the company has invested in technology, advisory services, and partnerships, and that the new practice aims to help organisations understand their exposure, build cryptographic agility, and integrate long-term readiness into enterprise strategy.

By packaging cryptographic inventory, migration planning, and board-level education into a consulting offer, Mastercard is extending its advisory business into an area where many institutions have yet to formalise their approach. The company has stated that it will continue working with partners to support preparation across the payments ecosystem and the wider digital economy.