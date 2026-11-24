Mastercard has introduced its Identity Insights solution in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA), making the identity intelligence offering available to businesses in the region for the first time. The rollout includes a collaboration with ChargeForwards, which is incorporating the solution into its own fraud prevention technology for customers in the region.

The launch addresses a problem many digital businesses face: telling legitimate customers apart from potential fraudsters during onboarding and transactions, without adding friction to the customer journey.

How Identity Insights works

Identity Insights provides risk scores, signals, and contextual intelligence that businesses can feed into their existing fraud and risk decisioning workflows. The solution is designed to supplement those systems with additional data rather than replace them.

The service draws on the Mastercard network and combines dynamic identity data with device and payment insights. This gives businesses a broader context when assessing risk across digital onboarding and transaction journeys. According to Mastercard, the aim is to help organisations flag potentially suspicious activity while limiting unnecessary checks on genuine customers.

Fraud pressures and demand for data

Mastercard has framed the launch around its own research into the cost of fraud. According to the company, payment fraud costs organisations worldwide USD 60 million on average in 2025. Of the payment leaders surveyed, 90% expect losses to rise over the next three years unless AI use in fraud prevention increases. Another 64% say they need faster access to new, credible sources of data insights to address emerging threats.

Selin Bahadirli, executive vice president, Services, EEMEA, Mastercard, linked the launch to the expansion of real-time payment networks, which the company says is creating new opportunities for fraud. The official added that the ChargeForwards collaboration reflects Mastercard's approach of delivering cyber, fraud, and digital identity solutions through a growing network of partners.

ChargeForwards is one of the partners bringing Identity Insights into customer fraud prevention workflows in EEMEA. Through the collaboration, the company combines Mastercard's identity intelligence with its Detect fraud prevention technology. Its stated goal is to improve fraud detection while supporting customers' growth and digital transformation plans.

Matthew Long, CEO, ChargeForwards, said that businesses in the region face rising risks tied to digital identity fraud, while also wanting low-friction customer experiences. According to the company, combining identity intelligence with its own technology is meant to help clients reduce fraud, protect revenue, and keep the experience smooth for legitimate customers.

Implications for the regional ecosystem

The partner-led model shapes how Identity Insights reaches businesses in EEMEA. For businesses using ChargeForwards' technology, the collaboration brings identity signals from Mastercard's network directly into their fraud prevention workflows.

In addition, the launch also shows how payment networks are moving deeper into identity verification and risk assessment. Network-level data on identity, devices, and payments is increasingly being offered as an input to third-party fraud tools, at a time when businesses are trying to manage fraud exposure without adding friction that could affect conversion.