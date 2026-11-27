A consortium led by Czech digital identity and authentication company Wultra has won the tender to deliver and operate the Czech implementation of the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet), part of the EU-wide rollout of digital identity wallets under the revised eIDAS regulation. The consortium includes Wultra, iProov, Signicat, youniqx Identity AG, and Partners Bank, with Amdocs as a subcontractor.

A concession covering delivery and operation

The project is structured as a concession contract covering the delivery and ongoing operation of the wallet service, as well as activities to support its adoption by citizens and businesses, including marketing and onboarding. Wultra will coordinate delivery, and the project relies substantially on its digital identity and authentication technologies, alongside solutions from the other consortium members.

Citizens will be able to use assisted onboarding at more than 200 physical WalletPoints, operated by the consortium with Czech Post. People with mobility or health-related limitations will be able to complete onboarding at their permanent residence. The combination of digital and physical channels is designed to meet the required high level of assurance while making the wallet accessible to citizens who cannot complete the process online.

Preparing banks to accept the wallet

Petr Dvořák, CEO and Founder of Wultra, said a project of this scale requires technology, secure operations, nationwide onboarding, and adoption by citizens and businesses. He added that, for banks and other private-sector organisations, the key question will soon be how to accept the EUDI Wallet securely and integrate it into existing customer journeys.

The EUDI Wallet is intended to let EU citizens and residents prove their identity and share verified digital attributes across public and private services, with national wallets built on common, interoperable standards. Wultra provides fraud prevention, in-app security, authentication, and digital identity wallet acceptance technology to financial institutions in Europe, and raised EUR 6.8 million in a Series A funding round in June 2026.