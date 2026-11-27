Best Egg, the online lender acquired by Barclays in 2026, has disclosed a data breach affecting around 792.000 people.

An unauthorised party accessed records linked to Best Egg Financial Health, a money-management app operated by Best Egg, exposing names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and contact information. According to a company official, the compromised data also included the account numbers customers used to make their Best Egg loan payments. Barclays has also disclosed a separate, unrelated incident at its US bank, involving an online tool for credit card applicants, which exposed the personal data of about 28.000 people.

Timeline and scope of the Best Egg incident

Best Egg detected suspicious activity on 26 October 2026 and disabled the affected system the same day. According to the company's filing with the Texas attorney general, the breach began on 25 October 2026, ended the following day, and affected 791.852 individuals.

The company has not disclosed how the intruder gained access, citing an ongoing investigation, but stated that no vendor or other third party was involved. Neither Best Egg nor Barclays has said whether any of the exposed data has been misused.

Financial Health is a free app that allows users to link checking, savings, and credit card accounts held at other institutions in order to track their finances in one place. Those affected include both borrowers and non-borrowers. In addition, Best Egg stated that no credentials for linked accounts were exposed through its platform, although it did not name the institutions whose account numbers were compromised.

Best Egg's loans are made by Cross River Bank or Column N.A. Both banks confirmed that their systems were not affected, with Cross River adding that it is investigating the matter.

Separate breach at Barclays’ US bank

Barclays Bank Delaware, which operates as Barclays US Consumer Bank, detected suspicious activity on its credit card application-status tool on 4 November 2026. The tool asks applicants for a last name, the last four digits of a Social Security number, and a ZIP code. However, the breach exposed full Social Security numbers, as well as names, contact information, and dates of birth.

The bank's filing with the Texas attorney general lists 27.272 affected individuals, including 1.064 Texas residents, and gives 4 November 2026 as the end date of the breach, without a start date. Barclays declined to explain how the tool came to expose full Social Security numbers, citing the ongoing investigation, and stated that existing customer accounts were not affected.

Both companies mailed notices to affected individuals on 24 November 2026 and are offering credit monitoring. Barclays has reported both incidents to the relevant banking regulators and to law enforcement.