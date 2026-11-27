The Bank of Japan has urged policymakers to strengthen defences against stability and cyber risks linked to digital money and AI.

Kazushige Kamiyama, Executive Director at the Bank of Japan, said that global policymakers need to reinforce safeguards as new forms of digital money and financial infrastructure emerge. The official spoke at the International Monetary Fund's seminar on digital money and payments, held in Japan. Kamiyama’s remarks addressed two areas: financial stability and cybersecurity, noting that the second is increasingly shaped by the use of AI.

Kamiyama argued that technological change creates significant opportunities to improve money and payments, but only if trust develops alongside it. Within that framework, he said central bank money will continue to serve as the anchor of trust in the monetary system.

Coexistence of stablecoins and tokenised deposits

According to Kamiyama, stablecoins, tokenised deposits, and other new forms of digital money are likely to exist side by side and interact with one another. This raises new questions for policymakers. Chief among them is how to ensure that a wider range of money forms does not cause unnecessary fragmentation or weaken financial stability.

The speech comes as policymakers worldwide shift from experimentation towards setting rules and building infrastructure for broader adoption. A recurring objective in this work is to keep tokenised finance within the scope of regulated money and the traditional financial system.

Tokenisation and market stress

Tokenisation refers to converting assets such as bonds, deposits, and securities into digital tokens that can be traded and settled on programmable platforms. Kamiyama identified several risks in this area that warrant vigilance. Tokenisation opens new trading channels across institutions and markets, so it could amplify market movements during periods of stress.

The Executive Director also pointed to operational exposure. Interconnected platforms may allow cyber incidents to spread quickly, which means security and resilience should be built into new platforms from the outset rather than added later.

Legal certainty is a further concern. Kamiyama said policymakers must establish legal frameworks that clarify whether transferring a token effectively transfers the legal rights and obligations of the underlying asset. In his view, the benefits of tokenisation do not depend on technology alone; they also rely on sound institutional arrangements, clear legal frameworks, and cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Separately, Kamiyama said the growing use of AI introduces new cybersecurity risks. As AI becomes more capable of discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities, authorities and financial institutions will need to strengthen their defences accordingly.

Taken together, the remarks set out the conditions the Bank of Japan considers necessary for new forms of digital money and tokenised infrastructure to develop safely.