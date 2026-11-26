UK Finance has reported that criminals stole GBP 659.5 million through payment fraud and scams in the first half of 2026, up 8% year-on-year.

Authorised push payment (APP) fraud losses rose 22% to GBP 316 million, while unauthorised fraud losses fell 2% to GBP 343.5 million, according to UK Finance's half-year fraud report. Banks also prevented GBP 810.5 million of unauthorised fraud, almost two and a half times the amount stolen through unauthorised fraud, and GBP 205.7 million, or 65% of APP losses, was returned to victims.

Unauthorised fraud trends

Unauthorised fraud cases across cards, remote banking, and cheques fell 17% to 1.64 million. Remote banking fraud losses rose 15% to GBP 56.2 million as cases increased 38% to 21,905, while lost and stolen card fraud losses rose 10% to GBP 57.3 million even as cases fell 7% to 206,000. Remote purchase card fraud losses fell 10%, and cases fell 19%, after industry campaigns warning customers not to share one-time passcodes.

UK Finance says investment in authentication, behavioural analytics, and fraud detection is making traditional fraud methods harder, pushing criminals towards scams in which victims are manipulated into making payments themselves. APP cases rose 25% to 138,345, with purchase scams accounting for 69% of cases and losses up 24% to GBP 66 million. UK Finance's APP figures cover a broader scope than the Payment Systems Regulator's mandatory reimbursement rules, which are limited to personal, micro-business, and charity accounts and claims of up to GBP 85,000.

Where APP fraud starts

Investment fraud losses rose 29% to GBP 126.3 million, while advance fee scam losses rose 73% to GBP 34 million as cases more than doubled to 16,481. In total, 58% of APP cases began online, accounting for 33% of losses, and 16% began via telecommunications, also accounting for 33% of losses.

Ruth Ray, Managing Director of Economic Crime at UK Finance, stated that criminals are increasingly exploiting online platforms and telecommunications networks to target victims before a payment is made, and that financial services cannot tackle the threat alone. UK Finance is calling for Ofcom to place stronger fraud prevention obligations on high-risk platforms, for online marketplaces to verify sellers and use secure payment mechanisms, and for technology and telecoms firms to contribute financially to fraud prevention.