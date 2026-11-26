Money Carer has partnered with YEO to add continuous facial recognition to its banking app for vulnerable adults and their support networks.

UK-based Money Carer, a money management platform, will integrate YEO's Continuous Facial Recognition (CFR) SDK into selected parts of its app, such as checking balances, requesting funds, viewing budgets, exchanging secure messages, and managing financial documents. The technology is intended to confirm who is present after login, complementing Money Carer's existing authentication, account permissions, payment controls, fraud monitoring, and customer support rather than determining whether a transaction is legitimate.

Identity checks beyond login

According to the companies, conventional banking apps typically verify identity only at login and then trust the session, leaving a gap if a device is handed to someone else, left unlocked, or accessed without permission. YEO's SDK checks that the person present still matches the enrolled user during relevant stages of an interaction, with facial matching, liveness detection, and supported depth signals processed on the user's device rather than in a central biometric database.

Money Carer will decide where the signal is used and how the app responds to an absence, mismatch, or failed liveness check, which could include pausing a sensitive function, requesting another form of verification, or referring an action for review. The technology operates within Money Carer's safeguarding and permissions framework, so carers, families, and professionals can continue providing authorised help while unexpected changes in account use are flagged.

Security and independence for vulnerable users

Sean Tyrer, Founder and CEO of Money Carer, stated that the company has supported vulnerable individuals for more than 17 years and has seen concerns about fraud, and the security and identification needs of vulnerable people, increase. According to Tyrer, YEO's on-device approach aligns with Money Carer's commitment to safeguarding, privacy, and independence, adding identity assurance to appropriate parts of the customer journey.

Alan Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of YEO, stated that for people who may need support managing their money, security must strengthen independence and dignity rather than create another barrier. According to Jones, the integration lets Money Carer add an identity signal during sensitive journeys while recognising the legitimate role of carers and trusted supporters.