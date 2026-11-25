Veriff has found that 44% to 47% of fraudulent IDs presented to BNPL providers started as a real person's genuine document.

The figure compares with 29% across all sectors. In these cases, fraudsters take a genuine identity document belonging to a real person and alter or copy it, for example by replacing the photo, rather than creating a fake document from scratch. The findings come from Veriff's Identity Fraud Report 2027, The Zombie Identity Economy, which draws on hundreds of millions of anonymised verification sessions across 12 industries.

Higher fraud rates at BNPL providers

In 2026, 4.9% of identity verification attempts at BNPL providers in Veriff's dataset were flagged as potentially fraudulent, compared with 3.7% across all sectors. At BNPL providers, 6.5% of onboarding checks and 4.0% of checks on existing customers were flagged, nearly twice the rates at neobanks of 3.6% and 2.1%.

Veriff is publishing the findings ahead of Black Friday on 27 November 2026, the first since BNPL lenders came under Financial Conduct Authority regulation on 15 July 2026. The report examines how real identities, whether stolen, sold, or obtained through coercion, stay in circulation and are reused across businesses, sometimes for years, through altered documents, impersonation, and accounts that change hands.

Identities that move between firms

Veriff found that 55% of fraud declines were followed by another verification attempt within 90 days, although a repeat attempt is not necessarily proof of fraud, as the real owner may present the same document. About one in 11 declined checks was followed by the same document being presented to another business, on average about four weeks later, and among repeat attempts after fraud declines at BNPL providers, about one in three took place at a different business.

Ira Bondar-Mucci, Fraud Platform Lead at Veriff, stated that a fraud decline tells one business that one attempt failed but says nothing about where that identity appears next, and that for lenders and BNPL providers much of the risk sits between firms. Veriff's Industry CrossLinks connects related verification attempts across its customers in the same industry, giving providers an anonymised risk signal without access to other companies' customer information.