Stefana Apetrei
25 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read
Samsung Securities data breach exposes data of over 8,000 customers
Mastercard launches Quantum Advisory Practice, publishes white paper
Mastercard launches Identity Insights in EEMEA with ChargeForwards
Akurateco adds external MPI to cut repeat 3DS challenges on retries
Connecting intelligence to stop fraud: Cifas CEO Mike Haley
[Money20/20 – Trulioo & Mastercard interview] Agentic commerce has a trust problem, not a tech problem
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When AI meets fraud: why banks need real-time decisioning and industry collaboration
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