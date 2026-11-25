South Korea-based brokerage and financial services provider Samsung Securities has said that unauthorised access to its Voice of Customer system was detected on 21 November 2026. The system is a web service that clients use to submit complaints and inquiries. The company disclosed the incident in a statement to the Yonhap news agency, as reported by Cybernews.

According to the brokerage, the compromised material consisted of files that customers had uploaded with their own submissions. The firm said it found no evidence that data outside the affected system had been exposed, and its main customer database was not involved. Clients who had not used the Voice of Customer service should, therefore, not be affected. Across all affected customers, the files contained 13 categories of personal information, which included names, account numbers, home addresses, contact details, and driver's licence numbers.

Response and remediation

Samsung Securities has blocked the internet address linked to the intrusion, reported the incident to the relevant authorities, and said it is strengthening its cybersecurity systems. Also, Park Jong-moon, CEO of Samsung Securities, has apologised. The company informed it will notify affected customers individually. In addition, customers can also check their status through the 'Personal (Credit) Information Leak Inquiry' menu on the company's website.

The firm provides wealth management, stock brokerage, investment banking, underwriting, and pension services. It serves retail investors as well as a significant base of high-net-worth clients. In mid-2026, it became the first brokerage in South Korea to exceed 10,000 individual clients holding financial assets of at least USD 2.23 million. Cybernews noted that it is unclear whether such clients are being targeted. However, it said exposed details such as account numbers or addresses could be used in phishing attempts by individuals posing as company employees.

Pressure on South Korea's financial sector

The breach comes amid an ongoing wave of cyberattacks targeting South Korean financial institutions and state utilities, and authorities have been working to contain a series of data breaches in recent months. Shortly before the Samsung Securities disclosure, state-run power company KEPCO confirmed a breach affecting the data of 1.52 million people. Elsewhere in the Samsung Group, a ransomware group known as nOn published 220 MB of data on its dark web leak site the previous week, claiming the data belonged to Samsung Electronics.