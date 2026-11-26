CONCRYT has found that global search interest in payment fraud rose through spring 2026 and peaked in late June, according to Google Trends data.

The findings come from CONCRYT's Payment Fraud Trends: 2025–2026 Update, published for International Fraud Awareness Week, which analysed worldwide Google Trends data for five search terms between October 2025 and October 2026. This edition adds analysis of crypto scams, AI fraud, and deepfakes, with search interest in crypto scams peaking in late 2025, deepfakes around March 2026, and phishing around September 2026.

Regional search patterns

Singapore rose from fifth to second in the report's ranking for relative search interest in payment fraud, behind St Helena, while the UK fell from second to fifth. South Korea led the ranking for deepfake searches, South Africa for phishing, and Lithuania for crypto scams. The rankings reflect each term's share of Google searches in each location, not absolute search volumes or fraud rates.

The report also reviews published fraud figures. UK Finance members reported GBP 1.28 billion in payment fraud losses in 2025, up 4%, with authorised push payment fraud losses rising 19% to GBP 576.4 million while unauthorised losses fell 5%. In Singapore, reported scam losses fell 17.9% in the first half of 2026 year-on-year, but business email compromise losses nearly tripled to SGD 57.3 million (about USD 44 million).

Scams that look routine

In one enforcement case cited in the report, Dutch and Belgian authorities, supported by Europol, identified around 20 call centres and more than 700 workers linked to cross-border investment scams, which used repeated contact and convincing investment platforms to build trust before asking victims to transfer money. CONCRYT notes that search patterns indicate attention rather than directly measuring awareness or losses.

Azimkhon Askarov, Co-CEO and Partner at CONCRYT, stated that by the time a payment reaches the person who can stop it, it can look entirely routine, and that the key detail may be a new bank account on an invoice or a delivery address changed just before a large order. According to Askarov, finance teams can confirm requests by calling suppliers on known numbers, and staff need to know they can pause a payment or hold an order while checking.