UK-based biometric identity verification company iProov has secured a contract by the Government Digital Service (GDS) to provide identity verification for GOV.UK One Login, the system people use to prove their identity when accessing UK government services. According to the original announcement, the contract is valued at up to GBP 45 million and runs for three years, with an option to extend for a fourth year. GDS awarded the contract following a procurement process.

How the verification process works

When a user sets up a One Login account, iProov's service reads the biographic details from their identity document and checks that the face in front of the camera matches the photo on the ID. The process also confirms that the selfie belongs to a real person who is present at the time of verification. As a result, a deepfake video or a photo of another person held up to the camera will not pass the check.

In addition, iProov will deliver the service with Signicat, a long-standing partner acting as subcontractor. Signicat provides the document reading service through its proprietary NFC chip-based document checking and orchestration, with a further subcontractor handling optical document checking.

The initiative builds on an existing relationship: iProov has worked with GDS on One Login since 2022, supporting the programme through its design, testing, and start-up phases.

Scale of One Login and the fraud backdrop

One Login is currently used by more than 23 million people across 256 government services. These include HMRC tax services, state pension management, signing mortgage deeds with HM Land Registry, requesting basic DBS checks, and verifying company directors' identities at Companies House. Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov, noted that account creation on the platform requires stringent standards of security, accessibility, and performance at scale, as it is ultimately expected to cover most of the UK adult population.

The contract comes as fraud remains the most common crime in England and Wales. Fraud incidents against adults rose by 11% to 4.5 million in the year to June 2026, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Data from Cifas shows that identity fraud accounted for 59% of cases recorded on the National Fraud Database in the first half of 2026.

In this context, identity checks at account creation serve as a first line of defence against fraud. He also pointed to the difficulty of securing the link between individuals and their digital credentials against deepfakes and other attacks by criminals and hostile state actors, describing it as one of the more demanding tasks in cybersecurity.