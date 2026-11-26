MobiKwik's Zaakpay has integrated Visa Payment Passkey, letting merchants offer Visa cardholders device-based authentication instead of SMS OTPs.

Zaakpay, the online payment aggregator of India-based One MobiKwik Systems, completed the integration in November 2026. Customers can authenticate eligible online payments using their device's built-in security, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, PIN, or pattern, after a one-time registration, and can then use the passkey across participating merchants' checkouts without an SMS one-time password (OTP).

Device-based authentication at checkout

Visa Payment Passkey is based on FIDO authentication standards and uses public-key cryptography, so biometric data stays on the user's device and is not shared with merchants. MobiKwik expects the integration to simplify checkout in sectors such as transit, utilities, healthcare, digital lending, and bill payments.

Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of MobiKwik, stated that as online commerce grows, a smooth payment experience is increasingly important for consumers and businesses, and that the integration gives Zaakpay merchants a simpler way for customers to authenticate payments without relying on SMS OTPs. According to Singh, it is part of MobiKwik's focus on strengthening payment infrastructure and reducing checkout friction.

Regulatory context and merchant growth

Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager for Visa in India, said the partnership combines Zaakpay's merchant reach with Visa's payment technology to make transactions simpler and more secure. The integration follows the Reserve Bank of India's authentication directions, issued in September 2025 with compliance required by 1 April 2026, which encourage new authentication factors without discontinuing SMS-based OTPs. Under the rules, digital payments must use at least two authentication factors, with at least one dynamic for transactions other than card-present ones.

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, MobiKwik's gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 35% year-on-year to INR 597 billion (about USD 7 billion), while merchant payments GMV increased 76% to INR 133 billion (about USD 1.6 billion), accounting for 22% of total platform GMV.