Germany-based ecommerce platform Cleverbridge has confirmed that attackers breached its systems and copied payment card data stored on its platform. Cleverbridge provides ecommerce, payment processing, and subscription management services to software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. Its clients include technology companies such as Red Hat, SUSE, Tenable, Veeam, Jamf, Sony, and Parallels, according to its website, although the affected clients were not named.

Card numbers and security codes copied

According to Cleverbridge's security incident disclosure, it detected unauthorised activity on 4 November 2026 and temporarily took systems offline. Its investigation later found that a third party had copied payment card data. Notifications sent to affected customers state that the data includes card numbers, expiry dates, and card security codes (CVV/CVC), but not names, contact details, or billing details.

Cleverbridge began notifying affected customers on 20 November 2026. The company has said the incident was not a ransomware attack and that its systems were not encrypted. The method of access, the length of the intrusion, and the number of affected customers have not been disclosed. The exposure of CVV/CVC codes is of particular concern, as they are used to verify card-not-present transactions.

Notifications and monitoring

Cleverbridge has notified data protection authorities, law enforcement, payment card networks, and payment partners. It is working with TransUnion's Cyberscout to send breach notifications and to provide affected customers with free credit monitoring and fraud assistance. Cyberscout is a TransUnion company that provides identity protection services.

The company has advised affected customers to review their card statements for unauthorised transactions and to contact their card issuers, which may decide to replace compromised cards. Affected customers are being contacted individually with details of the card involved. Under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), merchants and service providers are generally not permitted to store card security codes after a transaction has been authorised.