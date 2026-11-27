Cytora has partnered with GBG to add identity and business verification and financial crime screening to its commercial insurance workflows.

GBG, an identity and financial crime intelligence provider, has joined the Data Partner Ecosystem of Cytora, a risk digitisation and automation platform for commercial insurance. As each submission is digitised, Cytora's platform queries GBG to identify the insured entity and return KYC checks on the individuals behind the business, KYB checks on the entity and, where available, its ultimate ownership, and sanctions, PEP, and AML screening with evidence attached.

Due diligence during submission

According to the companies, these checks are typically assembled manually from company registries, sanctions lists, and internal records, often after an underwriter has formed a view on a risk. With the integration, results arrive with the submission, so risks can be assessed against the insurer's appetite rules, with clean risks moving to straight-through processing and others routed to specialist review with supporting evidence.

Because the checks run inside the workflow, each one is logged and auditable. The companies say this turns due diligence into a control applied during submission rather than a task performed afterwards, without adding a step for underwriters, for insurers writing financial lines, commercial package, specialty, and other complex risks.

Identity data alongside other risk data

Cytora's partner ecosystem already covers property, climate, cyber, financial, and geospatial data, and GBG joins as its identity and financial crime intelligence partner. Cytora's clients include Zurich, which scaled its agentic AI to five countries in 90 days and is rolling out AI-powered risk digitisation across more than 20 markets. Juan De Castro, COO of Cytora, stated that every risk decision starts with knowing who the insurer is dealing with, and that underwriters can now start from a verified risk rather than a question. Gus Tomlinson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GBG, stated that financial crime checks should not slow underwriters down or be skipped when queues are long, and that inside Cytora they run as each submission arrives. London Stock Exchange-listed GBG supports more than 20,000 customers worldwide and processes around 800 million identity checks a year.