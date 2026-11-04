Anti-money laundering (AML) solution provider ThirdEye has selected Ireland-based ID-Pal to power the Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) capabilities of its platform across Australia and New Zealand, extending ID-Pal's international footprint. Institutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK can now use ID-Pal's document authentication, biometric verification, and address verification alongside ThirdEye's existing AML modules.

Identity checks inside an AML platform

ID-Pal's KYC and KYB capabilities use AI to authenticate identity documents, verify individuals and businesses, and support fraud detection, with a privacy-preserving approach designed to protect customer information while delivering real-time results. ThirdEye's platform provides customer screening, transaction monitoring, case management, and regulatory reporting for banks, financial institutions, and other regulated organisations, combining automation with local expertise and flexible deployment models.

Stolen identity information can be used to access existing customer accounts or open fraudulent new ones, which increases the importance of verifying customers at onboarding and monitoring their activity afterwards. The NCSC has also highlighted data breaches that exposed the identity information of thousands of New Zealanders. Hamish Shaw, General Manager of ThirdEye, said criminals are constantly developing new techniques, and that with AI accelerating these threats, organisations on the defensive side need to work together to stay ahead.

Mortgage fraud and AI-enabled threats

The partnership comes as regulators in the region highlight fraud risks. In August 2026, AUSTRAC's Fintel Alliance identified potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in suspected fraudulent mortgage loans across ten major Australian banks. In New Zealand, the National Cyber Security Centre's Cyber Threat Report 2026, published in September 2026, warned that malicious actors could gain access to advanced AI capabilities by early 2027.

Colum Lyons, CEO and Founder of ID-Pal, said fraud and financial crime do not respect borders, and neither does the technology used to commit them. He added that ThirdEye has built an AML offering across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, and that the partnership will help organisations establish trust at onboarding and manage fraud and compliance risk throughout the customer lifecycle.