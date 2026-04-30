PayPal has introduced PayPal Ads ID, an advertising identifier designed to address persistent identity resolution challenges in digital advertising. Unlike cookie-based or device-based solutions, the identifier draws on consented, aggregated signals derived from browsing behaviour and activity across the PayPal and Venmo platforms, accounts tied to real purchase activity rather than inferred signals.

The backdrop to the launch is a widely acknowledged confidence gap in audience targeting. According to the 2025 State of the Industry report, only 21% of brands, agencies, and publishers say they are very confident in their ability to accurately identify and reach target audiences across digital channels. Cookies degrade across browsers, device IDs fragment across platforms, and IP addresses are inherently unstable, shared across households and prone to rotation. These limitations erode signal quality precisely at the point of campaign activation.

Commerce-grade identity at scale

PayPal Ads ID is described as deterministic rather than probabilistic, meaning it is anchored to authenticated accounts rather than estimated from behavioural proxies. The underlying dataset spans more than 25 billion transactions across more than 400 million PayPal and Venmo accounts. This scale is central to the product's value proposition for advertisers: match rates and reach consistency are intended to remain stable across browsers, devices, and sessions, without the signal degradation common to cookie pools.

The identifier also enables what PayPal describes as true closed-loop attribution. Because the identity layer and the transaction layer are aligned within the same ecosystem, advertisers can measure whether an ad contributed to an actual purchase, rather than relying on modelled estimates.

The product is built on what PayPal calls the PayPal Transaction Graph, which aggregates commerce and engagement signals across how consumers search, share, and shop, drawing on activity across tens of millions of merchants. A company official described identity as 'the foundation everything else in advertising is built on', noting that the identifier moves the industry away from estimation toward what they characterised as confidence in audience reach.

Privacy architecture and partner integrations

PayPal Ads ID is individually encrypted, aggregated, and de-identified. Merchant names and transaction details are not shared with advertisers or technology partners. Consumers are provided controls to manage their participation in the scheme.

The product launches with an initial group of technology partners (Magnite, PubMatic, Rokt, and Taboola), which have agreed to test the solution. These integrations span commerce, open web, connected TV, and native advertising environments.

The launch positions PayPal at the intersection of payments infrastructure and advertising technology, offering advertisers access to commerce-grade identity signals without exposing the underlying transactional data.