ComplyAdvantage has announced the launch of Payment Screening on Mesh, migrating its existing payment screening capability into its AI-native Mesh platform. The release is intended to provide financial institutions with faster name screening, greater operational control, and tighter integration across the compliance lifecycle.

The Mesh platform made its debut in 2025, and the integration of Payment Screening represents a further step in the company's goal of building a unified risk ecosystem. The upgraded capability delivers name screening in under 250 milliseconds at scale, enabling firms to screen transactions across bank, card, remittance, and crypto rails without affecting customer experience or creating throughput bottlenecks.

Addressing the complexity of modern payments compliance

The migration responds to a recognised tension in payments compliance, namely, financial institutions being under pressure to process transactions faster while simultaneously navigating increasingly complex sanctions regimes. By integrating Payment Screening directly into the Mesh architecture, ComplyAdvantage states that compliance teams can intercept suspicious payments for review before processing, while remaining connected to the broader compliance workflow.

The platform draws on ComplyAdvantage's end-to-end data ownership model, in which the company controls the full lifecycle from data source to alert. This approach means critical sanctions lists are updated in minutes rather than hours. The system also introduces intelligent muting technology, which identifies and suppresses repeated false positives, allowing analysts to concentrate on genuine threats.

Commenting on the news, Mark Watson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ComplyAdvantage, stated that migrating payment screening natively into the Mesh environment was intended to give customers a strategic advantage, reducing the operational friction and alert fatigue that have traditionally constrained business growth.

Self-service controls and unified risk visibility

Beyond performance improvements, the Mesh platform introduces a no-code interface through which compliance teams can adjust match sensitivity and manage internal watchlists in real time, without requiring engineering support. The company states this allows firms to respond more quickly to shifting regulatory requirements from bodies including the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), HM Treasury, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

By unifying payment screening, transaction monitoring, and customer risk scoring within a single platform, Mesh is designed to create one auditable source of truth. An analyst reviewing a payment alert can access a customer's full history across all risk applications in one place, supporting faster and more consistent decision-making. ComplyAdvantage positions this integration as a means of transforming financial crime compliance from an operational cost into a driver of proactive growth.