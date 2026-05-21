FIS launches Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS

FIS has launched its Enterprise Risk Suite on Amazon Web Services, offering financial institutions a cloud-native risk management platform with continuous software delivery.

The deployment addresses a longstanding challenge in enterprise risk technology: the trade-off between maintaining operational continuity and staying current with software upgrades. Legacy infrastructure has historically required firms to undertake lengthy, disruptive upgrade cycles, diverting resources away from core risk management functions. The new AWS-based deployment replaces this model with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), meaning FIS manages upgrades on behalf of its clients and institutions run the most current version of the software at all times.

Cloud-native architecture and scaling capabilities

The platform is built on a microservice-based, cloud-native architecture that allows clients to scale their risk infrastructure linearly in the cloud. It supports higher volumes of calculations without performance degradation, and includes burst computing functionality, which enables institutions to acquire additional processing capacity on demand for large calculations or peak workloads, without the need to maintain on-premises hardware.

This approach is relevant in an environment where financial institutions face growing regulatory and market pressure to manage a widening range of risks in real time. The ability to scale compute resources dynamically, rather than provisioning for peak load in advance, has direct implications for both cost efficiency and operational resilience.

Andrés Choussy, President of the Capital Markets at FIS, noted that the move to a cloud-native architecture on AWS removes the trade-off between staying current and staying operational, and enables clients to scale their risk infrastructure dynamically in response to market conditions.

Furthermore, John Kain, Head of Financial Services Market Development, Amazon Web Services, stated that financial institutions require risk management infrastructure that maintains pace with market volatility without compromising operational continuity, and that the platform delivers elastic compute power for peak workloads alongside scalability without legacy upgrade burdens.

FIS operates across the capital markets segment, where the platform serves institutions managing complex risk exposures across both market and credit risk domains.