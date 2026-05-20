BPC has deployed its SmartVista Enterprise Fraud Management platform at QNB Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen real-time fraud monitoring across digital channels.

The deployment covers fully online, real-time transaction monitoring and is designed to support QNB KSA's compliance obligations under the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), which has been progressively raising expectations for counter-fraud governance and automated risk controls across financial institutions operating in the country.

Centralised oversight and AI-driven risk controls

SmartVista Enterprise Fraud Management applies AI-driven analytics and customer behaviour profiling to detect anomalies, generate alerts, and enable fraud teams to act on identified risks (including transaction blocking, account suspension, and broader risk mitigation) while preserving continuity of service for end users.

The platform provides centralised, 360-degree visibility across customer journeys, faster case investigation workflows, and oversight across the full lifecycle of both financial transactions and non-financial actions. This architecture is intended to address the increasing complexity of fraud patterns in digital banking environments.

In addition, Saudi Arabia's digital payments sector has seen sustained growth in recent years, with rising card usage and online transaction volumes prompting regulators and financial institutions alike to prioritise automated monitoring frameworks. SAMA's evolving guidance on risk and control effectiveness has placed renewed pressure on banks to deploy enterprise-grade fraud management infrastructure capable of operating at scale.

Hashim A. Alhussain, VP Transaction Banking KSA - Corporate & Institutional Banking, QNB KSA, noted that as regulatory expectations increase, strengthening control, visibility, and operational resilience has become a greater priority, with the partnership aimed at proactively safeguarding customer journeys across digital channels.

BPC, which provides payment technology to financial institutions globally, positions SmartVista as a platform suited to institutions of varying scale. The Middle East and Africa region has been an area of focus for the company's deployment activity.

The collaboration reflects broader trends across the Gulf Cooperation Council, where financial institutions are investing in advanced fraud management systems in response to both regulatory pressure and the expanding attack surface created by digital banking growth.