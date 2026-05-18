Experian has expanded its Agent Trust partner ecosystem by adding Akamai Technologies, alongside existing partner Skyfire, to advance trusted agentic commerce.

The collaboration also advances the KYAPay initiative, an emerging standard for declaring agent intent and enabling tokenised payment credentials.

As AI agents become capable of searching, deciding, and transacting without direct human involvement, businesses face a structural challenge in verifying the legitimacy of those actions. Experian's Agent Trust framework is designed to establish identity, accountability, and trust in agent-driven interactions through the process of binding verified consumers, devices, and AI agents through a token that validates identity, consent, delegated authority, and transaction risk in real time.

Akamai, a global provider of cybersecurity and edge computing services, will add an independent layer to this model. Its role within the ecosystem will involve evaluating both human and agent-driven traffic in real time, correlating agent identity with behavioural signals and user context, and applying edge-based decisioning to ensure that only verified agents and users can access and transact with merchant systems. The combined approach is intended to create a persistent, auditable link between verified individuals and the AI agents acting on their behalf.

KYAPay and the Know Your Agent standard

Experian, Akamai, and existing ecosystem partner Skyfire are all active members of the KYAPay initiative, an extension of the Know Your Agent (KYA) protocol. KYA provides AI agent developers with a consistent method to identify themselves, the platforms they operate on, and the users they represent. KYAPay builds on this by introducing a standardised way to declare agent intent and enabling tokenised payment credentials to support agent-driven transactions.

According to the official press release, the involvement of three distinct players, covering identity intelligence, edge security, and payment infrastructure, reflects an effort to address the full transaction stack in agentic commerce, rather than individual components in isolation.

Platform scope and fraud context

Experian's Agent Trust services are designed to be platform-agnostic and compatible with existing commerce and payment systems. They will be supported by the Experian Agent Registry, which maintains dynamic trust scoring for human-bonded AI agents. Experian states that its identity verification and fraud prevention capabilities currently help clients avoid an estimated USD 15 billion to USD 19 billion in fraud losses annually, a figure that frames the scale of risk the Agent Trust framework is intended to address as autonomous transactions grow in volume.

The partnership signals a broader industry effort to build governance infrastructure for agentic commerce before it reaches mainstream adoption, with identity, cybersecurity, and payments providers converging on shared standards rather than developing proprietary approaches independently.