Anthropic has agreed to brief the Financial Stability Board on cyber vulnerabilities identified by its forthcoming Mythos AI model.

The US-based AI company will discuss the capabilities of its Mythos Preview model with finance ministries and central banks represented within the FSB. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned publicly that it could pose significant risks to the global cyber environment.

Mythos and its implications for financial infrastructure

Mythos, which Anthropic announced in April 2025 but has not yet released, represents a cybersecurity-focused AI model designed to detect long-standing vulnerabilities in web browsers, software, and broader digital infrastructure. Also known as Claude Mythos, the model was set to offer zero-day discovery (identifying multiple of previously unknown vulnerabilities, including decades-old flaws in OpenBSD, FFmpeg, and FreeBSD), exploit generation (autonomously developing multi-step exploits, including complex chains that bypass sandboxing and privilege restrictions), cyber range performance (in controlled simulations, Mythos can complete multi-step corporate network attacks that would take human experts days to execute), and cross-platform impact.

According to Financial Times, the model's ability to surface decades-old weaknesses has prompted concern among cybersecurity professionals, who have cautioned that the system could enable more complex cyberattacks, a particularly acute risk for financial institutions that continue to rely on legacy technology systems.

In addition, Bailey referenced Mythos directly, describing it as a potential turning point for cyber risk globally. The remarks also indicated concern about the extent to which the model could identify exploitable vulnerabilities in third-party systems.

The FSB briefing represents a notable instance of a private AI developer engaging directly with a multilateral financial regulatory body ahead of a product's public release. The nature and timeline of any regulatory response remain unclear at this stage.