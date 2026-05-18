US-based AI risk and transaction decisioning company Valid Systems has launched a data integration on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enabling financial institutions to deploy machine learning models directly within the Snowflake cloud environment for real-time fraud decisioning and deposit fraud mitigation. The integration removes the need for traditional data migration processes, allowing any organisation currently using Snowflake to access Valid Systems' capabilities without additional implementation friction.

Technical architecture and compliance framework

The integration uses Snowflake's machine learning containers to process complex models at the speed and scale required by large financial institutions. Each decisioning event is supported by a comprehensive audit trail, providing compliance teams with transparency and defensibility in line with current regulatory expectations. Data security and enterprise-grade governance are provided by Snowflake's underlying infrastructure throughout the decisioning process.

Valid Systems' chief technology officer, Mike Ring, said the company's approach paired every transaction with a broad set of behavioural features, allowing its models to assess context rather than isolated transactions. Additionally, Snowflake's director of financial services data cloud products, Tom Gray, noted that the integration would enable complex machine learning models to run continuously across millions of accounts through Snowflake's platform.

Democratising enterprise-grade fraud tools

A stated objective of the integration is to extend enterprise-grade machine learning capabilities to smaller financial institutions and fintechs that have previously lacked the infrastructure to deploy tools of this complexity. By building on Snowflake's cloud environment, Valid Systems aims to make the same decisioning capabilities available to community banks and smaller fintechs that are currently accessible only to the largest institutions.

Industry context

Deposit fraud and account risk management have become increasingly prominent concerns for financial institutions as transaction volumes grow and fraud methods evolve. Real-time decisioning at scale requires both the processing capacity to handle high transaction volumes and the analytical depth to distinguish legitimate activity from fraudulent patterns with sufficient accuracy to avoid excessive false positives.

The shift towards cloud-native machine learning infrastructure for fraud detection reflects a broader trend in financial services technology, where on-premise systems are increasingly inadequate for the data volumes and latency requirements of modern payment flows. Embedding decisioning models directly within cloud data infrastructure, rather than routing data to separate systems, reduces both latency and the operational complexity associated with maintaining separate data pipelines for fraud detection. For financial institutions already operating within the Snowflake ecosystem, the integration offers a lower-friction path to deploying AI-driven fraud controls without significant additional infrastructure investment.