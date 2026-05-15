US-based derivatives and risk management platform Derivative Path has launched ALM Strategy Builder, a product designed to give banks and credit unions the ability to build, stress-test, compare, and present interest rate hedging strategies within a single environment. The tool is available immediately as a standalone subscription and does not require an existing relationship with Derivative Path.

The launch addresses a gap in the tooling available to treasury and asset-liability management (ALM) teams at depository institutions. While hedging has become a more established discipline among banks and credit unions over the past decade, the operational processes supporting it have remained labour-intensive, relying on spreadsheet-based scenario modelling, manual stress-testing, and separately reconstructed analytics for committee presentations.

Platform capabilities

ALM Strategy Builder provides a unified workspace for modelling hedge portfolios across standard rate-shock scenarios, custom shocks, and user-defined rate paths, with metrics recalculated in real time. Results can be assessed in isolation or in the context of balance-sheet level interest rate risk. Side-by-side strategy comparison evaluates proposed hedges across all scenarios simultaneously, and pre-configured templates reduce friction during common strategy builds.

The platform also generates ALCO-ready outputs formatted for board and committee presentations directly from the analytical environment, removing the need to rebuild analysis separately for different audiences.

A built-in AI assistant interprets portfolio results, suggests alternative structures, and builds complete strategies from a stated objective. It surfaces considerations across the portfolio, including offsetting exposures, concentrations, and maturity mismatches, and responds to plain-language queries. Users can ask questions such as what would happen to earnings if a specific swap were added to a portfolio and receive data-driven responses based on live platform data.

Market context

The launch reflects a structural shift in how community and mid-sized banks approach interest rate risk management. Sustained interest rate volatility over recent years has accelerated the adoption of hedging programmes among depository institutions that previously relied on more passive balance-sheet management approaches. As these programmes have matured, the operational overhead associated with running them has become a more visible constraint, particularly for institutions without dedicated derivatives desks.

The integration of AI into the analytical workflow addresses a specific operational bottleneck: the time required to translate complex hedge modelling into formats suitable for governance and regulatory purposes. By combining the analytical and presentation layers within a single platform, Derivative Path is targeting the workflow inefficiency that has historically made hedging disproportionately resource-intensive for smaller institutions relative to the scale of the programmes they run.