HSBC has paused a USD 4 billion investment into its own private credit funds following a USD 400 million fraud-related provision.

The investment plan had originally been announced in June 2025. According to the FT report, citing two sources familiar with the matter, no funds had yet been transferred at the time of reporting, and there were no current plans to proceed with the allocation.

Fraud provision and internal review

The pause follows a difficult period for HSBC in its private credit operations. The bank's USD 400 million hit, disclosed in early May 2026, was tied to alleged fraud at Market Financial Solutions, a UK-based mortgage lender. In the wake of that provision, HSBC's chair informed shareholders that the bank had substantially completed a review of its lending policies and practices.

The decision to hold back the planned internal investment signals a cautious reassessment of the bank's private credit strategy, though no official explanation for the pause has been provided. HSBC did not respond to requests for comment on the FT report.

Private credit under scrutiny

The development comes against a broader backdrop of growing regulatory and market scrutiny of the private credit sector. The global private credit market has expanded significantly in recent years, reaching an estimated USD 3.5 trillion in size. That rapid growth has drawn attention from regulators, who have raised concerns about transparency and reporting standards within the asset class. In the UK, the financial regulator has been reported to be considering tightening private credit reporting requirements.

High-profile losses across the sector have amplified questions about due diligence practices and risk management, particularly as banks and institutional investors have deepened their exposure to private credit vehicles. For HSBC, the combination of a material fraud-related provision and a paused internal investment adds to the pressure on its asset management ambitions in this space.