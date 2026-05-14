Community Bank has disclosed a cybersecurity incident in which customer personal data was exposed through the use of an unauthorised AI-based application.

The bank disclosed the incident in an 8-K filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 7 May 2026. The filing states that Community Bank detected an exposure of non-public customer data attributable to the use of 'an unauthorised artificial intelligence-based software application'. The bank cited that 'the volume and sensitive nature of the non-public information at issue' as the basis for the disclosure.

Data categories and regulatory response

According to TechCrunch, the categories of data affected include customers' names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers, a combination that carries significant risk for identity fraud and financial harm. Community Bank confirmed it is 'evaluating the customer data that was affected' and is issuing customer notifications in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

The bank did not disclose the number of customers affected, nor the specific AI application involved. The nature of the SEC filing language suggests that an employee may have uploaded customer data to an external AI tool without authorisation, thereby exposing that data to the platform's operator. No confirmation of this scenario has been provided by the bank.

A growing compliance challenge for financial institutions

The incident reflects a broader risk that financial institutions face as AI-based productivity tools become more widely used by employees. The use of external AI applications for processing or summarising data has raised concerns among regulators and compliance teams, given that such tools may transmit user-submitted content to third-party servers, creating potential conflicts with data protection obligations and internal information security policies.

Financial institutions in the US are subject to various data privacy requirements, including those under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, which mandates safeguards for customer financial information. Incidents involving the exposure of Social Security numbers may also trigger notification requirements under individual state data breach laws applicable to Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Community Bank has not indicated whether the AI application in question was consumer-facing or enterprise-grade, nor whether the incident has been reported to other regulators beyond the SEC disclosure.