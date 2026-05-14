Germany's financial regulator BaFin has warned that cyber risks facing the financial sector are growing and substantial, citing advances in artificial intelligence as a primary driver. The regulator has announced the creation of a new division that will conduct targeted IT inspections at financial firms to assess their preparedness.

BaFin President Mark Branson said that new AI models are capable of identifying vulnerabilities in both new and existing IT systems with significant speed. He added that they will be able to exploit the vulnerabilities they find ever more rapidly, describing cybersecurity investment as an urgent and essential investment that the financial industry could afford to make.

Mythos and the banking sector response

The warnings come in the context of the emergence of Mythos, a new AI model developed by Anthropic, which has prompted a scramble among global banks to gain access and test the technology. Cybersecurity experts have identified Mythos as posing particular challenges to the banking industry given the prevalence of legacy technology systems across the sector. A number of US banks have been granted access to the model. Regulators and policymakers have issued a series of warnings in response, as they assess the cybersecurity risks the technology raises and the degree to which financial firms are equipped to address them.

Targeted inspection model

BaFin's new division will conduct what Branson described as IT spotlight inspections, a format designed to be significantly shorter than fully-fledged regulatory reviews.

The approach reflects a broader regulatory challenge: traditional supervisory cycles are not well-suited to the pace at which AI capabilities and associated vulnerabilities are evolving. By deploying a lighter-touch, higher-frequency inspection model, BaFin is seeking to maintain supervisory coverage across a larger number of institutions without the resource demands of comprehensive IT audits.

Regulatory context

BaFin's warning adds to a growing body of regulatory concern about AI-related cyber risk in financial services. As AI tools become more capable of identifying and exploiting system vulnerabilities, the attack surface available to malicious actors expands correspondingly. Financial institutions, many of which operate complex hybrid IT environments combining legacy infrastructure with newer digital layers, face a structural challenge in responding to threats that can be generated and deployed at machine speed.

The announcement positions BaFin among a cohort of European financial regulators taking a more active supervisory stance on technology risk, as the intersection of AI capability and financial system resilience becomes an increasingly prominent concern for policymakers across the EU and beyond.