Chargebacks911 and acceptcards have announced a strategic partnership to provide chargeback prevention and dispute management services to acceptcards' merchant clients in the UK. The collaboration aims to address a growing post-transaction revenue risk facing UK businesses as card payment volumes continue to rise.

According to UK Finance, UK-issued debit and credit cards were used for 31.4 billion transactions in 2024, with a total value of over GBP 1 trillion, accounting for 64% of all transactions. As card payments grow, so does exposure to disputes and first-party misuse. LexisNexis has identified friendly fraud, where customers dispute legitimate charges, as the leading form of fraud against merchants globally, surpassing scams. A 2025 Mastercard report found that friendly fraud now accounts for 45% of all chargebacks, while Chargebacks911's own Chargeback Field Report found that 72% of merchants reported an average 18% increase in friendly fraud over three years.

Combining payment acceptance with dispute remediation

The partnership brings together acceptcards' payment acceptance and merchant services capabilities with Chargebacks911's expertise in dispute mitigation and remediation. Through the arrangement, acceptcards' merchant clients will gain access to proactive chargeback prevention strategies, advanced analytics for identifying the root causes of disputes, autonomous dispute management and representment processes, and greater visibility into post-transaction risk exposure.

Monica Eaton, Founder and CEO of Chargebacks911, stated that it was no longer sufficient for businesses to simply accept payments and that actively managing what happens after the transaction had become essential. She noted that the partnership was intended to help UK businesses take a more proactive approach to protecting revenue across the entire payment lifecycle.

Richard Bradley, Founder and CEO of acceptcards, noted that receiving payment represented only part of the equation for merchants, and that retaining that revenue had become equally important. He described the partnership as enabling a more complete solution that supports both optimal payments and protection against the growing impact of chargebacks.

A widening challenge for UK merchants

The announcement comes as UK merchants face rising dispute volumes driven by ecommerce growth, contactless adoption, and shifting consumer expectations around refunds and customer service. These pressures, combined with stricter card network monitoring thresholds, are increasing the operational and financial burden on businesses operating in the UK market.

By combining payment optimisation with post-transaction intelligence, the two companies aim to help merchants reduce revenue losses, improve operational efficiency, and build more resilient payment strategies.