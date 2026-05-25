iPiD and Tazapay have announced a strategic partnership that embeds iPiD's payee verification capability directly into Tazapay's cross-border payment infrastructure.

The integration enables Tazapay's enterprise clients to validate payment destinations in real time before funds are transferred. Rather than requiring additional integration work from Tazapay's client base, iPiD's verification layer operates across the payment corridors where Tazapay is active, delivering consistent coverage within the existing platform experience.

Scaling verification across 70 markets

Tazapay's platform supports local collection and payouts across more than 70 markets, serving over 1,000 enterprises and fintechs across 30 countries. Its offering includes multi-jurisdiction licensing, alternative payment methods, virtual accounts, and stablecoin-to-fiat settlement. The platform processes billions of dollars in annualised payment volume, and holds regulatory licences in Singapore, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and the US.

iPiD operates a single-API model that provides real-time account validation and beneficiary name matching across markets and payment schemes. By consolidating that function into a single integration point, the partnership removes the overhead Tazapay would otherwise face in managing multiple local verification solutions market by market. Tazapay's selection of iPiD was based on the latter's independence, global coverage, and accuracy, according to both companies.

Stablecoin settlement adds urgency to payee checks

The partnership carries additional relevance given Tazapay's position in digital-asset settlement. Tazapay's platform already bridges fiat and stablecoin rails, serving Web3 companies and enterprises operating in emerging market corridors. Its recent Series B extension, led by Circle Ventures, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and CMT Digital, signals continued investment in that direction.

As stablecoin-to-fiat flows scale globally, pre-settlement payee verification becomes a more pressing operational requirement. The ability to confirm a payment recipient before funds move applies as much to digital rails as to traditional payment infrastructure.

Stablecoin-related services are provided exclusively by Tazapay Canada Corp, a FINTRAC-registered Money Services Business. Tazapay Pte. Ltd. in Singapore does not provide Digital Payment Token services under the Payment Services Act 2019.

A company official from iPiD noted that operating at scale across multiple markets makes trust in payment recipients a foundational concern, rather than an additional feature. Tazapay's chief product officer described the integration as extending the platform's existing promise of frictionless cross-border transfers to include verified payment destinations.