UAE-based Mashreq has launched generative AI capabilities within its fraud management platform, developed in collaboration with financial crime management provider Clari5, part of Perfios. The new capabilities target three areas: improving the effectiveness of fraud detection, increasing analyst productivity, and supporting investigators in making better-informed decisions. The bank says the AI is designed to complement, rather than replace, the judgement of its fraud professionals.

AI that supports investigators

The capabilities build on the existing collaboration between Mashreq and Clari5, which in May 2025 introduced Clari5 Genie, a fraud detection, prevention, and investigation platform using generative AI. According to Clari5, the AI runs on-premises inside the bank's own environment, uses the bank's context, and remains auditable, explainable, and under human control. Mashreq says the capabilities support faster and more consistent fraud detection and help maintain customer confidence in its ability to respond to emerging risks.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq, said fraud is becoming more sophisticated in an increasingly digital financial landscape, and that banks must adapt the way they respond. He added that Mashreq is implementing AI responsibly in areas where it can have a meaningful impact on the resilience of its operations and on customer trust.

Governance and human oversight

Rivi Varghese, Co-Founder and CEO of Clari5, said banks need AI they can govern according to their own rules rather than AI that acts on its own. Nitin Chugh, MD and Group CEO of Perfios, said generative AI can help banks manage the growing complexity of financial crime by bringing together disparate information and accelerating investigations, with the aim of supporting investigators' expertise rather than automating their judgement.

Rania Nerhal, Group Chief Client Experience and Conduct Officer at Mashreq, said generative AI helps the bank interpret relevant information and respond to emerging risks with greater speed, consistency, and precision. She added that the launch forms part of Mashreq's continued investment in technology to develop its fraud risk management framework. Clari5 said the capabilities are now live within Mashreq's fraud platform.