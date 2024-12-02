US-based payment processor Finix has announced a partnership and technical integration with data network Plaid, embedding Plaid’s authentication and identity APIs directly into the Finix platform to support bank account verification across merchant onboarding, payouts, and ongoing payment management.

Simplifying a friction-prone process

Bank account verification has long been one of the most operationally demanding steps in payments infrastructure. Errors at this stage (incorrect account details, ownership mismatches, or delayed confirmations) can slow merchant onboarding, trigger payment returns, and increase compliance overhead. The Finix–Plaid integration addresses this by enabling businesses to instantly connect, verify, and update bank accounts, reducing delays and mitigating fraud exposure at the point of entry.

Finix customers can access Plaid’s authentication flow through Finix’s no-code onboarding forms or embed it into their own product experiences via Finix’s APIs. Merchants and payment recipients can verify bank accounts through Plaid Link, an existing Plaid account, or manual entry. Verified account information is tokenised and transmitted securely into the Finix platform, reducing the need for businesses to handle raw bank account data directly and, in turn, lowering compliance burden.

Payout verification and cost implications

Beyond onboarding, the integration extends to payouts and disbursements. By verifying account ownership before funds are sent, the partnership aims to reduce mismatches and limit payment returns for platforms and merchants managing money movement at scale.

According to Plaid’s head of partnerships, bank payments can reduce processing costs by as much as 40% compared to card transactions, a material consideration for software platforms, marketplaces, and businesses processing high transaction volumes. The integration is designed to make bank payment flows more accessible without requiring significant development investment from the businesses deploying them.

The partnership expands Finix’s no-code and low-code product offerings, allowing platforms to implement bank verification and payment workflows with reduced development lift. Together, the companies’ combined infrastructure, Plaid’s authentication layer and Finix’s tokenised payments stack, is intended to lower the technical and regulatory barriers to offering bank payments as a mainstream option alongside card-based flows.