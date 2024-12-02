NewsFraud and Fincrime

Finix and Plaid integrate for bank account verification

CP

Claudia Pincovski

27 Mar 2026 / 3 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipbanksaccount verificationpaymentsmerchant onboarding
Companies:
Plaid
Countries:
United States of America

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