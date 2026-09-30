Equifax expands digital fraud assessment capabilities

Equifax has launched Signal Score for Email and Signal Score for Device for ecommerce retailers, financial institutions, and telecommunications companies. The tools are designed for digital entry points such as online checkout, new account registration, and mobile ordering, where businesses assess transaction risk.

Signal Score for Email evaluates an email address in real time using information including the account's age, history, and risk level. Signal Score for Device, meanwhile, analyses the computer or mobile device involved in a transaction using device details, location data, and network information. The two tools assess different types of digital signals.

The solutions use Equifax's non-public, first-party data and identity linkage to connect digital session behaviour with consumer profiles. Equifax said the approach is intended to address gaps that can arise when traditional fraud checks rely on static data, particularly in transactions involving VPNs and emulators.

Signal Score solutions assess email and device risk

Signal Score tools are designed to feed risk information into existing fraud prevention and case management systems through application programming interfaces (APIs). Organisations can implement the email and device capabilities together or select one based on the type of information required by their internal fraud and risk teams. The tools can be applied at digital entry points such as new account sign-ups and checkout processes.

Equifax said the solutions are intended to identify higher-risk users earlier in the digital interaction, which could reduce the need for manual fraud reviews and support more efficient fraud assessment processes.

Beyond the two new scores, Equifax offers Consumer Insights, which provides information used to assess fraud risk and payment ability. The service also supports compliance and security teams working on account takeover prevention. The addition of Signal Score for Email and Signal Score for Device extends the information available to businesses when evaluating digital interactions and identifying potential fraud risks at different stages of a transaction.