Prometeo has launched Account Verification Boost, extending account checks to more than 110 countries and adding a counterparty risk endpoint.

According to the official press release, the launch combines three developments. The first is account verification coverage across more than 110 countries on five continents, the second is a new Risk Intelligence endpoint, and the third is Account Verification V2, an updated validation engine built for high-volume onboarding, payout, and payment workflows.

According to Ximena Aleman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Prometeo, businesses operating across borders increasingly need more than a basic yes-or-no account check. Beyond confirming that an account is valid, they need to establish that it belongs to the intended holder and that the company or individual behind it is an appropriate counterparty. Prometeo presents the release as a shift from connecting businesses to payment rails towards giving them operational certainty over the transactions that run through those rails.

The expanded coverage is intended for banks, payment providers, remittance and foreign exchange companies, as well as marketplaces, treasury teams, and AI agents, allowing them to use one API and consistent validation logic across markets. The company describes the solution as AI-native. In practice, customers will be given the possibility to run verification in different countries through a single integration instead of applying separate logic in each market.

Counterparty risk data for KYB

Risk Intelligence provides structured reputational and regulatory information on a company or individual, using a legal name and tax identification number as inputs. It is available as an add-on to Account Verification or as a standalone solution for onboarding and due diligence. The data covers company identity and legal status, ownership, sanctions and regulatory signals, adverse media and corporate registry information.

The endpoint structures information from sources including tax records, corporate registries, sanctions lists, and watchlists. It is designed to accelerate investigations and support dynamic KYB workflows before a transaction is executed. It is also intended to complement customers' internal compliance policies and decision-making processes.

Risk Intelligence is currently available in Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, and Chile. According to the company, the coverage is set to expand to Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and the US.

Configurable workflows and routing in V2

Account Verification V2 introduces configurable workflows, normalised responses, request traceability, sandbox support for customers migrating from V1, and routing across eligible data sources. Customers can select the countries, data points, and validation methods relevant to their use case. These include account, account-holder name, ID, and currency checks, which can run synchronously or asynchronously.

Each request is assigned a unique ID and a standardised response. This is intended to help product, engineering, and operations teams diagnose issues and manage exceptions. Smart routing can redirect a request to another eligible data source when one provider is unavailable, which reduces dependency on any single source.

Together, the capabilities are designed to help businesses reduce preventable payment rejections, manual reconciliation, and operational friction before funds move. The release combines account validation, counterparty screening, and redundancy across data providers. In doing so, it places Prometeo's verification offering at the pre-transaction stage, covering both the account and the entity behind it.