NewsFraud and Fincrime

Nvidia introduces Open Agent Safety Platform for AI agents

CP

Claudia Pincovski

29 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchAIartificial intelligenceAI agentsdata
Countries:
World

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Marble raises EUR 6.5 million in Series A led by Smartfin

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Nvidia introduces Open Agent Safety Platform for AI agents

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Feedzai launches Farol agent to speed up fraud investigations

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Australia investigates OpenAI over AI agent breach of health website

25 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

OKX launches OKX Shield with up to EUR 500,000 account protection

25 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Interviews on Fraud and Fincrime

When AI meets fraud: why banks need real-time decisioning and industry collaboration

16 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

The Banking View | Securing the whole payment journey: fraud prevention in the PSD3/PSR era

09 Sep 2026 / 10 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

The Banking View | AI, risk, and trust: leadership and compliance in the future of banking

08 Sep 2026 / 10 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

From stolen cards to synthetic identities: rethinking fraud defence

28 Aug 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Executive Conversations by The Paypers with AtData, an Experian company

22 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
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