Cryptocurrency exchange and on-chain technology company OKX has launched OKX Shield, an account protection product suite for customers in Europe. The product includes additional account security measures and a protection programme that can reimburse eligible customers for losses following qualifying third-party account takeovers.

OKX Shield offers tiered account protection

Customers who activate OKX Shield and meet the required security conditions can receive up to EUR 100,000 in protection. The limit increases to EUR 250,000 for VIP 1–3 customers and up to EUR 500,000 for qualifying VIP 4+ customers. The protection is available without a subscription or activation fee. To activate OKX Shield, customers must opt in and enable specified security measures, including a passkey and facial verification for large withdrawals, while disabling web withdrawals. They must also meet ongoing account and device security requirements.

The protection applies to qualifying incidents in which an unauthorised third party takes control of an account and transfers assets. These incidents can involve credential phishing, malware or SIM swaps. The programme also sets limits on how claims can be made. Eligible users can receive reimbursement for no more than one approved claim during their lifetime across OKX entities.

OKX Shield supplements the exchange’s existing account and asset safeguards. OKX Europe Limited has been authorised under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. It also stated that customer funds are held separately from its own funds and maintains a 1:1 reserve.

OKX publishes monthly Proof of Reserves reports, allowing customers to verify whether their balances are included in the assets covered by each report. The company said the measures address asset safeguarding and reserve backing, while OKX Shield provides additional protection against individual account takeovers.