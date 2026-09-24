Moldova extends EVO digital ID wallet to four banks

Moldova's eGovernance Agency has integrated the EVO digital ID wallet with Moldindconbank, FinComBank, EuroCreditBank, and Victoriabank.

According to the Moldova eGovernance Agency, it is also part of efforts to align the country's digital infrastructure with the European Digital Identity Wallet framework.

Bank customers can identify themselves by scanning a QR code with the EVO app and sharing the information the bank requests. This removes the need to present or photocopy a physical identity document, which reduces delays and manual data entry during identification. Customers can prove their identity without submitting physical documents more than once.

The banking rollout follows the launch of an updated version of the EVO wallet in June 2026. That release coincided with a digital partnership signed with Mastercard.

Alignment with the EU digital identity framework

EU member states are required to provide at least one European Digital Identity Wallet by the end of 2026. Moldova is an EU candidate country and is not bound by that deadline. However, it is developing EVO to the same standards to support future cross-border interoperability.

EVO has already been tested with partners from France, Hungary, Austria, and Belgium. These tests covered its digital identity in the European person identification data (PID) format and its digital driving licence in the ISO mobile driving licence format. Authorities state that further interoperability tests involved teams from the Netherlands, Croatia, Romania, and Ukraine. The pilots have been carried out through the WE BUILD Consortium.

From public services to private-sector use

Nicoleta Colomeeț, director of the Moldova eGovernance Agency, said that digital credentials gain value when people can use them in real-life situations, and that the aim is ubiquity. She also described the banking integration as a step in extending EVO across both the public and private sectors while keeping it compatible with the European digital identity infrastructure.

The move reflects a broader shift in how some countries approach national digital identity. Instead of serving mainly as a gateway to government services, digital ID is being repositioned as a reusable credential for transactions in sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and other commercial services. For financial institutions, it signals that reusable digital credentials are increasingly replacing physical documents in certain transactions.

The banking integration builds on a government decision in April 2026 to open EVO to private-sector third parties. There are currently 30 relying parties at various stages of connection. At least 20 of them are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026.