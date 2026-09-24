Footprint has raised USD 25 million in a Series B round led by QED Investors to scale its AI platform for financial crime compliance.

Existing investors Index Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, BoxGroup, Operator Partners, and Animal Capital continued their backing. Footprint, which describes itself as an AI operating system for risk and compliance, plans to use the capital to double its engineering and sales headcount. It will also open a new office in San Francisco as it scales agentic AI infrastructure for large financial institutions.

The funding is intended to speed up the rollout of two products. The first is Percy, which the company calls the first end-to-end AI operating system built specifically for financial crime compliance. The second is Trust Fabric, the governed infrastructure layer that supports it.

How Percy handles casework

Percy is designed to work through compliance cases, flag relevant findings, and carry out standard operating procedures. Footprint says it does this at a speed and accuracy comparable to a trained analyst. This approach differs from the fixed rule sets used by older compliance systems.

Compliance staff can query the tool or build new workflows in plain English rather than code. Each investigation is logged with citations, timestamps, and a complete audit trail, which is meant to meet regulators' expectations for documentation.

Trust Fabric and agent assurance

Trust Fabric sits beneath Percy and acts as what the company describes as organisational memory. It links related signals across customers and cases. As a result, findings and precedents from one investigation become available to teams working on KYC, sanctions, and monitoring. According to Footprint, this is designed to help teams identify fraud rings and repeat offenders that human reviewers might otherwise miss.

The infrastructure also provides agent assurance, which continuously checks whether AI agents follow policy and use evidence correctly. Quality assurance staff can view the trace behind each finding, which gives them oversight of how the system reached its conclusions.

Client base and data integrations

Footprint's systems support several areas of compliance work for banks and fintechs, including AML, enhanced due diligence, KYC and KYB checks, and transaction monitoring investigations. Compliance teams at banks regulated by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) already use its technology. So do fintechs such as Bilt, Nuvei, and MoonPay.

The platform is pre-integrated with hundreds of data sources and vendors, including LexisNexis and ComplyAdvantage. This allows Percy to check its findings against established reference sources.

Eli Wachs, Footprint CEO and co-founder, said the raise reflects Footprint's view that risk operations will be redesigned for an AI-native era. Wachs added that, as AI increases the volume of financial crime in the global economy, the company is building an agentic defence system that can scale to match it.