Executive Conversations by The Paypers with AtData, an Experian company

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) can generate convincing fake documents, synthetic identities, and fabricated background stories within seconds, one question has become central to the fraud prevention industry: what remains difficult to fake?

In the latest episode of Executive Conversations, host Dwayne Gefferie speaks with Diarmuid Thoma, Head of Fraud & Data at AtData, an Experian company, about the role of email intelligence in fraud prevention, why historical data remains a durable fraud signal, and what the emergence of agentic commerce means for identity verification.

Apple podcast: Executive Conversations by The Paypers with AtData | Episode 6: What Your Email Address Reveals

Spotify: Executive Conversations by The Paypers with AtData | Episode 6: What Your Email Address Reveals

Key topics covered in this episode

Why email endures as an identity anchor. The conversation explores why email addresses tend to remain stable over time, longer than devices, physical addresses, or names, and what that means for how digital identity is verified.

Building trust through historical data. Thoma discusses how long-term data patterns are used to assess the legitimacy of an identity, and why history remains one of the more difficult signals for fraudsters to replicate convincingly.

Catching fraud earlier in the process. The discussion covers how email-based signals can help identify fraudulent or low-quality applications at an early stage, before more costly verification steps become necessary.

Bringing together complementary datasets. Thoma reflects on how AtData's approach to data fits within Experian's broader identity and credit verification capabilities, following AtData becoming part of Experian.

Identity verification in an agentic commerce environment. The conversation turns to the growing role of AI agents transacting on behalf of consumers, and how established identity signals continue to matter as this new model develops.

Navigating a fast-changing industry. Thoma shares his perspective on the challenges businesses face in keeping pace with AI developments and in evaluating the range of solutions available in the market.

As AI continues to reshape the digital landscape, the conversation between Dwayne Gefferie and Diarmuid Thoma points to a fundamental that persists: email addresses, often treated as a minor detail, have become a central piece of digital identity, and the historical data attached to them remains a signal that is difficult to replicate convincingly.

Watch the full episode of Executive Conversations with AtData for the complete discussion.

About Executive Conversations by The Paypers

Executive Conversations by The Paypers is a podcast series that brings together senior industry executives and leading voices in global payments and fintech for high-level discussions on the trends, tensions, and opportunities shaping the industry today.

Each episode is a genuine on-the-record exchange on relevant conversations with the people driving change in payments, fintech, and more. Hosted by Dwayne Gefferie, the series gives listeners direct access to the thinking of the executives and experts who are defining where the industry is headed next.