France-based Marble has secured EUR 6.5 million in a Series A round led by Smartfin, with participation from ADNEXUS.

Alongside lead investor Smartfin, existing investors Passion Capital, 42Capital, and Hexa increased their support. The round brings the company's total funding to EUR 9 million. Marble plans to use the capital to make automated, AI-based compliance standard practice for banks, fintechs, and payment providers.

Marble frames its offering around the operational burden that combined fraud and AML (FRAML) workplaces on regulated institutions. The company states that these functions can absorb up to 10–15% of headcount at banks and fintechs, as well as budget and staff time.

The platform lets compliance and risk teams build, test, and deploy detection rules directly, rather than waiting on implementation cycles that can run over several quarters. Its no-code tooling covers transaction monitoring rules, AML screening, and investigations. It can be deployed on-premise or as software-as-a-service (SaaS), with clients retaining full data sovereignty.

Marble reports that its platform is in production at more than 100 institutions across more than 25 countries on four continents. Nearly 70% of its customers are based outside France, and 70% adopted Marble to replace an existing solution. The company is targeting more than EUR 5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2027.

Four areas of development

The funding will support four areas. The first is embedding AI into the compliance workflow, from rule generation to alert triage and case investigation, so that analysts spend less time on repetitive review and more on risk decisions and oversight. The second concerns deployment. Since compliance data stays deep within an institution's infrastructure, the platform deploys fully on-premise and integrates with existing data structures, avoiding months of transformation work.

The third area is what the company describes as a foundation for agentic compliance. Marble's infrastructure manages data transformation, real-time checks, and high-volume screening. Its built-in AI agents can access only the data that is necessary and permitted to them. The fourth focuses on configurability. Adjusting rules, workflows, and risk parameters is intended to be a routine task for compliance officers rather than a separate technology project.

Market context and investor rationale

The round coincides with a 147.6% year-on-year rise in European RegTech funding, which reached EUR 1.5 billion, according to Sifted. The company contrasts its production footprint with a market in which much of the field is still at pilot stage.

Saumitra Dubey, Partner at Smartfin, noted that FRAML automation has moved from a niche activity to an inevitable shift that is reshaping the cost base of regulated businesses. Dubey added that the firm sees Marble as a financial crime operating system for mid-market banks and fintechs.

Didier Rossignol, President of ADNEXUS, said the ability to identify abnormal transactions or payment orders could extend to a wider range of regulated sectors beyond financial services. It cited this potential as a factor in its decision to invest. Passion Capital, which backed Marble at the seed stage, pointed to the company's production deployments as the basis for increasing its investment.