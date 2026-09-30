NewsFraud and Fincrime

Experian integrates Workday into income verification

CP

Claudia Pincovski

30 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
payroll dataverification APIsdatapayroll
Countries:
United States of America

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Bitget suspends withdrawals after USD 352 million wallet breach

30 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Experian integrates Workday into income verification

30 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Equifax launches email and device fraud intelligence tools

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Ripjar adds AI capabilities to ULTRA screening platform

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