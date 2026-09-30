Experian said Verify was designed as a secure, automated alternative to traditional income and employment checks, with information available in real time. The service was introduced to address limitations in legacy verification methods and provide another way for organisations to confirm employment and income details.

The integration is part of Experian's expansion of its verification network through payroll provider integration and direct employer connections. Experian said the network has a path to more than 80 million records, representing over half of US payroll employees.

Experian launched Experian Verify in May 2021 as an automated service. The company said the service was introduced in response to demand for alternatives to traditional verification processes. The additional coverage is intended to support verification requests related to mortgage applications, auto loans, apartment leases, employment screening, and other financial services. Experian said access to income and employment information in real time can reduce reliance on manual processes that require additional documentation, create administrative work for HR teams, and delay approvals.

Workday customers gain another verification option

Experian Verify combines payroll provider integrations, employer-direct records, and consumer-permissioned verification. The Workday integration adds another connection to this structure, allowing eligible information to be accessed through the platform.

Workday customers will be able to access the service through the Workday Total Benefits solution in late October. The integration will allow eligible Workday customers to use Experian Verify when current income or employment information is required for a verification request.

Experian said it entered the verification market with a long-term commitment to employers and the broader verification ecosystem. The company said it plans to continue building partnerships that expand access to verification data and increase the options available to organisations.