Eltropy has launched Branded Calling, letting credit unions and community banks display their verified name and logo on customers’ phones.

Eltropy, which provides an agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks, says the feature helps consumers recognise legitimate calls from their financial institution as impersonation scams increase, while also making them more likely to answer. In a Twilio experiment, consumers answered branded calls around three times more often than unbranded ones, at 62% compared with 20%.

Verified caller identity

Branded Calling is supported on Android and iPhone devices on T-Mobile and Verizon, which together reach about 250 million US mobile phones, and AT&T support is planned. Calls to consumers on other carriers or unsupported devices connect as usual with standard caller ID. The technology uses STIR/SHAKEN to authenticate the calling number and Rich Call Data to display the institution’s name and logo.

Before an institution can use the feature, it goes through a vetting process that includes verifying its business identity and checking its logo against trademark registries. Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy, stated that an institution’s name should appear on every call it makes rather than being hidden behind a number consumers have learned to ignore, and that when consumers see the name, they answer and issues are resolved on the first call.

Reaching consumers by phone

According to Garg, institutions already verify every consumer who calls in with passcodes and security questions, and Branded Calling gives consumers the same assurance in return. Dibyendu Roy, Senior Director, Product at Eltropy, stated that credit unions and community banks rely on phone outreach for collections, loan follow-ups, fraud alerts, and service callbacks, but consumers often ignore unrecognised numbers.

According to Roy, institutions still pay for unanswered calls, staff lose time on redials and voicemails, and carriers can begin labelling an institution’s numbers as spam. More than 750 financial institutions use Eltropy’s platform, which combines AI agents with human staff and includes guardrails and human-in-the-loop controls to keep AI operating within policy.