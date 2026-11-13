Netherlands-based identity services provider Fourthline has been selected by Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) as its identity verification (IDV) partner. BIL will use Fourthline's services to support compliant onboarding for domestic and international clients across its digital banking operations. The partnership marks Fourthline's entry into the Luxembourg market as part of its expansion across Europe.

Onboarding through a single API

Fourthline will provide its services through a single API integration covering identity document verification, biometric data analysis, and its own verification models. The integration is intended to give BIL's clients a secure onboarding process while meeting the regulatory requirements that apply to banks when verifying new customers remotely.

Isa Scheunpflug, Chief Operating Officer at BIL, said the bank aims to give clients a secure and efficient onboarding experience while maintaining high compliance standards. She added that Fourthline's experience in digital identity verification and its understanding of European regulation made it a suitable partner, and that the partnership will strengthen BIL's onboarding capabilities as it grows in Luxembourg and abroad.

Compliance requirements for digital onboarding

Paul Stoddart, CEO of Fourthline, said BIL sets a high standard for compliance and customer experience, and that the partnership shows Fourthline's ability to meet that standard. He added that Fourthline will support BIL's growth in domestic and international markets. Founded in 1856, BIL is one of Luxembourg's longest-established banks and serves retail, private banking, and corporate clients.

Banks in the EU must verify the identity of new customers under anti-money laundering rules, including when accounts are opened remotely. The EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation, which applies from July 2027, will harmonise customer due diligence requirements across member states. BIL is majority-owned by Legend Holdings, with the Luxembourg state holding a minority stake, and serves clients in Luxembourg and internationally, which means its onboarding must handle identity documents issued in many countries.