Money Fellows has activated a governance, risk, and compliance framework to detect fraud and defaults earlier across its digital savings circles.

Egypt-based Money Fellows digitises rotating savings and credit associations, known locally as gam’eya, in which members contribute regularly to a pool that pays out to each member in turn. A dedicated team will monitor and analyse risk indicators, detect unusual patterns early, and develop preventive controls, aiming to protect members who meet their obligations from the effects of fraud or deliberate default by others in the same circle.

Risk-based checks and AI scoring

The framework covers fraud and misuse of services, default and repayment risks, and operational and technology risks, with the team monitoring indicators across the customer journey. Money Fellows applies a risk-based approach, adjusting verification and review procedures to each case and combining automated systems with human review where needed, so low-risk customers face fewer checks.

An AI-powered credit engine assesses customers and classifies cases as low-risk, high-risk, or suspicious. Where further verification is needed, the team may make follow-up calls to check submitted documents or applications. Findings from reviews are used to refine preventive policies and controls, with closer coordination between the risk team and the company’s operational and technology teams.

Protecting payouts in savings circles

According to Money Fellows, timely payments by each member are essential to protecting the rights of others in the same circle and to its commitment to pay out members on schedule. The company operates under the supervision of the Central Bank of Egypt’s FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, and has surpassed USD 1.5 billion in total transactions and 8 million users.

Money Fellows had completed more than 2 million digital money circles by the end of 2025. Founded in 2016 by Ahmed Wadi, the company raised USD 13 million in May 2025, bringing its total funding to more than USD 60 million, and says it has reached profitability in Egypt. It says the new framework will help it adapt to changing fraud patterns while keeping its services simple to use.