AiPrise has launched Token Sharing, letting companies working on the same transaction share verified customer information and compliance evidence.

US-based AiPrise, which provides AI-powered compliance and verification services, says repeat business verifications on its platform have increased sixfold over the past year, with some businesses verified by as many as 13 different companies. A single cross-border transaction can involve an on-ramp, a payout partner, and local banking providers, each running its own Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) checks on the same documents.

Sharing evidence, not just results

Rather than passing on only a pass-or-fail result, Token Sharing gives participating companies access to the underlying evidence, including the information provided, checks performed, sources consulted, and audit trail. With the verified party’s consent, receiving companies can reuse checks that meet their own policies, run only the additional checks they require, raise follow-up questions through the same token, and make their own compliance decisions.

The token remains active for the life of the customer relationship, so institutions can request or provide further information without restarting onboarding or exchanging documents by email. According to AiPrise, such requests typically take three to five days to resolve for transactions involving several financial platforms. Participating companies include alfred, BlindPay, Conduit, dLocal, KAST, Mesta, MoneyGram, nsave, Saber Money, Tazapay, and Walapay.

Compliance responsibility stays with each institution

Rushabh Shah, Co-CEO of AiPrise, stated that financial services have become deeply interconnected, but compliance is still carried out in isolation. According to Shah, the solution is not for institutions to accept each other’s decisions at face value, but to let verified information move between them while each keeps its own compliance responsibilities, giving teams an option between accepting a partner’s verification and starting over.

Chaitanya Sarda, CEO of AiPrise, stated that businesses should not have to start from scratch with every new financial platform, noting that AiPrise itself went through KYB checks 27 times in its first six months. The Y Combinator-backed company provides KYB, KYC, AML screening, and document verification through a single API, covering more than 200 countries and over 500 government and business registries. Token Sharing is available to AiPrise customers now.