ComplyCube has launched Custom Risk Engine to automate AML risk scoring based on firms' own risk methodologies.

ComplyCube, a digital identity and compliance platform, has launched Custom Risk Engine, a tool that applies a firm's existing anti-money laundering (AML) risk methodology to customer assessments. The system allows firms to define their own risk factors, weightings, and thresholds rather than relying on a fixed scoring framework.

The tool is designed for firms that already use established risk assessment methodologies but may still apply them through spreadsheets or fixed vendor scoring models. It is intended to make these assessments more consistent and traceable as firms apply risk-based due diligence across their customer base.

Custom Risk Engine applies firms' own methodology

Custom Risk Engine supports four risk levels, ranging from low to very high. Firms can configure risk factors, weightings and thresholds according to their own approved methodology. High-impact indicators such as a sanctions match can be incorporated into the model without being diluted by lower-risk indicators.

The system also maintains an audit trail for each risk decisions, recording the factors that contributed to the rating, the supporting evidence, and any officer override together with its rationale. When customer information changes, the assessment can be recalculated rather than remaining fixed at the point of onboarding.

Risk scoring connects with compliance data

When a firm changes its risk methodology, it can publish a new version and apply it to its existing customer base while retaining previous evidence and overrides. This gives compliance teams a record of how earlier assessments were produced alongside subsequent versions of the methodology.

Custom Risk Engine can be used alongside ComplyCube's verification, screening, and monitoring processes. The platform can be used alongside biometric and document verification, sanctions and politically exposed person (PEP) screening, and continuous monitoring, linking customer risk assessments with information generated by these compliance checks. The engine is designed to automate customer risk scoring while retaining human oversight and allowing firms to apply their approved risk policies through configurable scoring logic.