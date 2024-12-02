Yuze and Zand have partnered to offer digital business accounts to SMEs in the UAE.

The UAE-based digital business banking platform Yuze has partnered with Zand, a digital bank operating in the UAE, to provide business banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, and entrepreneurs across the country. The collaboration will deliver digital business accounts alongside onboarding and business management tools through Yuze's platform.

Yuze operates an AI-enabled digital business banking platform focused on serving commercial clients in the UAE market. Zand is a digital bank in the UAE that uses AI and blockchain technology in its banking infrastructure.

Account services and onboarding

The partnership will provide eligible businesses with access to IBAN accounts, digital banking products, and business tools designed to support operational and financial management. The platform aims to streamline the onboarding process for business clients, reducing the time required to establish banking relationships.

The service targets businesses that may face challenges accessing traditional banking services, offering an alternative route to financial infrastructure through digital channels. The partnership seeks to address the banking needs of the SME sector in the UAE, which represents a significant portion of the country's economic activity.

Banking services under the partnership are provided by Zand Bank PJSC and remain subject to regulatory requirements and eligibility criteria set by the financial institution.